MISD announces death of Midland High School teacher John Anthony

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD announced the death of a teacher on Tuesday.

John Anthony, a teacher at Midland High School, passed away.

No other details were released on Anthony’s passing.

“Midland ISD extends its sincerest condolences to Mr. Anthony’s family and to all those he touched throughout his teaching career,” stated the district in a release.

MISD will be providing counselors for students and staff.

