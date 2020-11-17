Advertisement

Midland mother battles COVID-19 while pregnant

Chloe Graves said she battled COVID-19 while delivering her very first child
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Alone, sick, and pregnant, Chloe Graves said the journey was a tough one.

“I felt just happy that me and him both made it because they said I could have died,” said Graves.

At just 28 weeks pregnant the week of July 5th, Graves came down with chills, body sweats, and a fever.

She went to Midland Memorial Hospital where doctors diagnosed with pneumonia and COVID-19.

“And then I went back to the hospital on July 8th because I didn’t feel the baby move and I couldn’t breathe,” said Graves.

Without her family beside her, doctors admitted graves because her symptoms were dramatically worse; she was intubated breathing with the help of a ventilator.

A few days later, Graves had to have an emergency C-section while she was unconscious.

“When I found out that I had an early I was scared, like is he going to make it, like where is he yet, is he okay, like I thought he was at Midland Memorial Hospital but I had transferred him to Odessa,” said Graves.

Graves said she spent three weeks in the hospital recovering. Her baby boy spent 16 days in the NICU.

Graves doesn’t remember much from those days but she says even though she missed out on tinder moments of holding her baby, she’s thankful she’s now healthy and able to take care of her baby boy.

