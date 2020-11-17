Advertisement

Midland Health expanding COVID-19 testing hours

(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health will be expanding its COVID-19 testing hours thanks to funding from the City of Midland.

On November 9, Midland’s City Council approved funding for Midland Health to expand COVID-19 testing for the community.

Starting Tuesday, November 17, the West Campus drive-thru testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 - 8 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to or are symptomatic of COVID-19 is asked to call 68Nurse to schedule an appointment to be tested at the drive-thru site.

The testing is available to anyone who has been exposed or is symptomatic regardless of their ability to pay.

68Nurse can be reached at (432) 686-8773.

