Midland Health employee dies of COVID-19

(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An employee with Midland Health has died of COVID-19.

Midland Health released the following statement:

“Today, Midland Health is saddened to announce the death of one of our own. His family is in our thoughts and prayers, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues in the days ahead. Each member of the Midland Health team is regarded as a hero for their commitment and service to this community. We are grateful for his hard work and dedication. He will be deeply missed. No other details will be released at this time out of respect for the individual’s family.”

As of Tuesday morning, Midland Memorial Hospital is treating 93 COVID-19 patients.

