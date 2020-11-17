Midland City Council rejects mask mandate with 6-1 vote

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland’s City Council has voted against enforcing a mask ordinance.

Council members voted 6-1 against passing the ordinance.

Last Thursday it was announced that an item regarding a mask ordinance had been added to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

The Midland Health Department reported on Monday that Midland has 6,576 total COVID-19 cases on November 4, a delay of almost two weeks.

City officials say this delay is caused by staff dealing with contact tracing.

