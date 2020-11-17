Advertisement

Free Thanksgiving dinner available from Walmart, Ibotta

It’s available exclusively at Walmart while supplies last
Walmart and Ibotta are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.
Walmart and Ibotta are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.(Source: WALMART, KFSM, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Shopping rewards app Ibotta and Walmart are teaming up to provide free dinners this Thanksgiving.

The meal is designed to feed a family of five and includes everything from turkey to cranberry sauce.

Here’s how it works:

  • Download the Ibotta app to your phone or add the extension to your browser
  • Add all nine free Thanksgiving Dinner offers to “Your List” at Walmart
  • Shop at Walmart in-store with the Ibotta app. Or shop online using your Walmart Pickup & Delivery account with the browser extension
  • Ibotta app will give you cash back for each purchase

The offer is available throughout November, while supplies last.

In addition to the free Thanksgiving dinner offer, Ibotta is also donating to Feeding America.

The charity provides food across its network of 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The free Thanksgiving dinner includes these nine items:

  1. Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on a Butterball whole turkey
  2. McCormick Gravy, 0.87 oz
  3. Great Value Stuffing Mix, 6 oz
  4. Idahoan Mashed Potatoes, 8 oz pouch
  5. Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz can
  6. Great Value Cranberry Sauce, 14 oz
  7. Great Value Green Beans, 12 oz
  8. French’s Crispy Fried Onions, 2.8 oz
  9. Coca-Cola, 2-liter bottle

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISD announces death of Midland High School teacher John Anthony
The positivity rate for COIVD-19 in Odessa has climbed over 20% in the past three days.
Odessa hospitals bringing in portable morgue as COVID-19 deaths rise
Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Jeremiah Thomas, who they say was abducted by Shannon...
Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old Texas boy is found safe
Chloe Graves said she battled COVID-19 while delivering her very first child.
Midland mother battled COVID-19 while pregnant
Christopher Reaza, 37, Sheldon Driggars, 30, and Steven Morales, 34.
Suspects charged with stealing catalytic converters in Odessa

Latest News

Credit: ZUMA / MGN
MCH sets record for COVID-19 patients
A new experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease could be OK'd by FDA.
FDA allows 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it
College students head home for the holidays during the pandemic
College students head home for the holidays during the pandemic
Councilman Trost said that he was disappointed that the council voted 6 to 1 against the...
Midland city council votes down mask mandate