Advertisement

Dolly Parton helps fund Moderna’s COVID vaccine research

Vaccinations could begin in late December
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton got a shoutout in the announcement of the promising results on Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund is listed in the footnotes of the New England Journal of Medicine’s report on the vaccine’s results.

The country star donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this year to help fund coronavirus research.

Vanderbilt later took part in Moderna’s vaccine trials.

The vaccine is now the second one with a stunningly high success rate of 90% or above.

Moderna vaccinations could begin in late December.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISD announces death of Midland High School teacher John Anthony
The positivity rate for COIVD-19 in Odessa has climbed over 20% in the past three days.
Odessa hospitals bringing in portable morgue as COVID-19 deaths rise
Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Jeremiah Thomas, who they say was abducted by Shannon...
Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old Texas boy is found safe
Chloe Graves said she battled COVID-19 while delivering her very first child.
Midland mother battled COVID-19 while pregnant
Christopher Reaza, 37, Sheldon Driggars, 30, and Steven Morales, 34.
Suspects charged with stealing catalytic converters in Odessa

Latest News

Credit: ZUMA / MGN
MCH sets record for COVID-19 patients
A new experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease could be OK'd by FDA.
FDA allows 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it
College students head home for the holidays during the pandemic
College students head home for the holidays during the pandemic
Councilman Trost said that he was disappointed that the council voted 6 to 1 against the...
Midland city council votes down mask mandate