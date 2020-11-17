Dallas Police Sergeant dies of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
DALLAS, Texas (KOSA) - A sergeant with the Dallas Police Department has died of COVID-19.
Family members say that Sgt. Bronc McCoy, 48, passed away on Monday afternoon after battling the virus.
Sgt. McCoy had been recovering at home before he suffered a stroke and was placed on a ventilator last week, according to a post by a family member on Facebook.
Dallas leaders took to social media to share their condolences for McCoy’s family.
