Dallas Police Sergeant dies of COVID-19

DALLAS, Texas (KOSA) - A sergeant with the Dallas Police Department has died of COVID-19.

Family members say that Sgt. Bronc McCoy, 48, passed away on Monday afternoon after battling the virus.

Sgt. McCoy had been recovering at home before he suffered a stroke and was placed on a ventilator last week, according to a post by a family member on Facebook.

Dallas leaders took to social media to share their condolences for McCoy’s family.

I am heartbroken by the death of Dallas police Sgt. Bronc McCoy. I am grateful that he chose to serve our city, even during a pandemic, and that he made the safety of the people of Dallas his life’s work. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) November 17, 2020

Our deepest condolences goes out to one of our own, Sergeant Bronc McCoy. He was an outstanding officer who dedicated his life serving others. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. — RENEÉ HALL (@ChiefHallDPD) November 17, 2020

