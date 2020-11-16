Advertisement

Student arrested after bringing gun to Midland Lee Freshman

Midland Lee Freshman High School.
Midland Lee Freshman High School.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A student has been arrested after they brought a gun to school on Monday.

Midland Crime Stoppers received a tip about a student at Midland Lee Freshman having a gun in their possession on Monday morning.

Midland ISD Police were able to find the student without having the school go into a lockdown.

Midland Crime Stoppers offers a $500 reward for any tips that lead to the recovery of a gun on any school campus.

A gun was removed from campus this morning at Lee Freshman thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip. Great job to the student...

Posted by Midland Crime Stoppers on Monday, November 16, 2020

