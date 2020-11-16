Student arrested after bringing gun to Midland Lee Freshman
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A student has been arrested after they brought a gun to school on Monday.
Midland Crime Stoppers received a tip about a student at Midland Lee Freshman having a gun in their possession on Monday morning.
Midland ISD Police were able to find the student without having the school go into a lockdown.
Midland Crime Stoppers offers a $500 reward for any tips that lead to the recovery of a gun on any school campus.
