Advertisement

Suspects charged with stealing catalytic converters in Odessa

Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police say they’ve arrested three men for stealing parts of vehicles and selling them.

Christopher Reaza, 37, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a State Jail Felony, and Theft of Property, a Class A Misdemeanor. Sheldon Driggars, 30, has been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, a State Jail Felony, and Theft of Property, a Class A Misdemeanor. Steven Morales, 34, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a State Jail Felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, several theft reports had been made in the past months involving catalytic converters.

Police say their investigation into the thefts revealed that Reaza had stolen the converters and sold them to Morales. Detectives later found Driggars, who was reportedly in possession of 19 catalytic converters and other property. Police say that Driggars was also selling converters to Morales.

Morales then allegedly sold the converters to a business in East Texas.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective K. Barragan at 432-335-4615 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa police are investigating an auto-pedestrian incident at the corner of E 8th St. & N...
One person seriously injured in auto-pedestrian incident in Odessa
A memorial service was held in Andrews on Saturday for the teen shot and killed by his mother...
Memorial held for teen killed by mother
Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Jeremiah Thomas, who they say was abducted by Shannon...
Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old Texas boy is found safe
Midland Lee Freshman High School.
Student arrested after bringing gun to Midland Lee Freshman
Midland officials report seven new COVID-19 related deaths

Latest News

Chloe Graves said she battled COVID-19 while delivering her very first child.
Midland mother battles COVID-19 while pregnant
When oil prices dip, so does the value of those oilfields.
West Texas oilfield property values shrink
Exceptional to extreme drought for most of West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico.
Drought effects West Texas ranchers and farmers
Fort Stockton High School. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Fort Stockton ISD moving all students to virtual learning
Midland officials report seven new COVID-19 related deaths