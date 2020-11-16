Suspects charged with stealing catalytic converters in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police say they’ve arrested three men for stealing parts of vehicles and selling them.

Christopher Reaza, 37, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a State Jail Felony, and Theft of Property, a Class A Misdemeanor. Sheldon Driggars, 30, has been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, a State Jail Felony, and Theft of Property, a Class A Misdemeanor. Steven Morales, 34, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a State Jail Felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, several theft reports had been made in the past months involving catalytic converters.

Police say their investigation into the thefts revealed that Reaza had stolen the converters and sold them to Morales. Detectives later found Driggars, who was reportedly in possession of 19 catalytic converters and other property. Police say that Driggars was also selling converters to Morales.

Morales then allegedly sold the converters to a business in East Texas.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective K. Barragan at 432-335-4615 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

