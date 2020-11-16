Advertisement

PNC to buy US unit of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion

The corporate headquarters of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is shown in Pittsburgh,...
The corporate headquarters of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is shown in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said Monday it is buying the U.S. subsidiary of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion in cash.

BBVA’s U.S. operations, which are based in Houston, Texas, have $104 billion in assets and operate 637 branches, mainly in the south and southwest of the country.

“Our acquisition of BBVA USA will accelerate our growth trajectory and drive long-term shareholder,” said William Demchak, PNC’s president, chairman and CEO.

PNC, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is largely a regional bank and the deal would give it a presence across the U.S. Mergers and acquisitions of big banks have declined greatly since the financial crisis in 2008. Regional banks face stiffer competition now from big national banks and have been hurt more than larger banks by low interest rates.

Shares in BBVA jumped more than 15% in Madrid on Monday. PNC’s shares closed up almost 3% on Wall Street.

The president of BBVA, Carlos Torres Vila, said the price of the deal was high, at about 2 1/2 times the level analysts had valued the U.S. unit.

“The price represents almost 50% of BBVA’s market capitalization, for a business that generates less than 10% of our profit,” he said.

The deal was approved by both sides and would close by the middle of next year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa police are investigating an auto-pedestrian incident at the corner of E 8th St. & N...
One person seriously injured in auto-pedestrian incident in Odessa
A memorial service was held in Andrews on Saturday for the teen shot and killed by his mother...
Memorial held for teen killed by mother
Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Jeremiah Thomas, who they say was abducted by Shannon...
Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old Texas boy is found safe
Midland Lee Freshman High School.
Student arrested after bringing gun to Midland Lee Freshman
Midland officials report seven new COVID-19 related deaths

Latest News

After he saw a man trying to rip a stroller away from a mother, Brian Kemsley, back, who has...
Caught on camera: Good Samaritans thwart attempted kidnapping near NYC park
The good Samaritan, who has studied martial arts, pinned the suspect and held him down until...
'It's a matter of duty': Man helps take down attempted kidnapper in NYC
Biden's team is fighting for access and sounding the alarm after being shut out of planning for...
Biden urges White House to start transition process amid health, economic challenges
The astronauts, three American and one Japanese, are set to spend about six months in space...
RAW: SpaceX-NASA spacecraft with 4 astronauts docks at ISS
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been criticized by President Donald Trump and...
Georgia official says Graham asked him about tossing ballots