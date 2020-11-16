Midland officials report seven new COVID-19 related deaths

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, bringing the city’s total number of deaths up to 119.

The deaths happened between Sunday, November 8 and Sunday, November 15.

The patients who died from the virus were:

-A man in his 90s with underlying health conditions who was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital

-A man in his 60s with underlying health conditions who was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital

-A woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions who was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital

-A woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions who was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital

-A woman in her 100s with underlying health conditions who was being treated at Manor Park

-A man in his 80s with underlying health conditions who was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital

A woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions who was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital

The City of Midland last reported that it had 6,405 total COVID-19 cases as of November 3. The City says that the numbers are delayed due to the Midland Health Department’s staff dealing with contact tracing.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.