Midland ISD opens Family Support Center

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - With families all across the area struggling with the failing economy, Midland ISD is taking a big step to help.

Thanks to United Way of Midland and other non-profit organizations donating over 25 thousand dollars to the program, the MISD Family Support Center is ready for action.

The center will offer MISD students and their families assistance with anything from enrollment issues to rent payments.

Jill McCall, director of MISD student services, says that the center’s goal is to become the one place that families can go to if they find themselves in need.

Mccall says she wants to expand and partner with other organizations as the family support center grows.

“I think that’s where it starts; they haven’t gotten to tell their side of the story; they don’t feel like they’ve been heard. Once they realize we are going to listen to them and we are gonna to provide the support, we’re not gonna automatically be against them, it’s been a measurable sigh of relief,” said McCall.

Mccall says she hopes the center can be a bridge between the community and the school district.

To get in touch with the MISD Family Support Center, call 432-240-1520

