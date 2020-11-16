Man runs over 50 miles in one day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The district governor for the downtown Odessa Lions Club spent Saturday running for a cause.

For over 25 years, Javier morales has been involved with the Lions Club. He started as a volunteer and worked his way up to governor for district 2T3.

Morales has been running for the past seven years, but this weekend he used his feet for a cause.

The fundraiser’s goal is to have people donate money for every mile morales runs, and he says he wants to run 50 miles in one day.

“That’s what we’ve been doing for over 100 years. There’s a lot of times we just see bad in the news, and so the lions just bring that fresh breath of air to let you know that people still care, and people still want to make other people’s lives better,” said Morales.

The money raised will go to the Texas Lions camp, a place for children with physical disabilities to participate in camp activities.

Camp director Diane Cherry says that every child, despite their limitations, deserves the chance to feel normal.

“I’ll admit it’s because I’m selfish. Being apart of the lions and texas lions camp has given me more than anything ever has. Knowing that I get to be apart of it and the things like Javier’s run are going to help continue the texas lions camp is huge,” said Cherry.

The donations have already passed the thousand dollar benchmark, and Morales is still running.

