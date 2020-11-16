Advertisement

Man runs over 50 miles in one day

The district governor for the downtown Odessa Lions Club spent Saturday running for a cause.
The district governor for the downtown Odessa Lions Club spent Saturday running for a cause.
The district governor for the downtown Odessa Lions Club spent Saturday running for a cause.(Kate Porter)
By Kate Porter
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The district governor for the downtown Odessa Lions Club spent Saturday running for a cause.

For over 25 years, Javier morales has been involved with the Lions Club. He started as a volunteer and worked his way up to governor for district 2T3.

Morales has been running for the past seven years, but this weekend he used his feet for a cause.

The fundraiser’s goal is to have people donate money for every mile morales runs, and he says he wants to run 50 miles in one day.

“That’s what we’ve been doing for over 100 years. There’s a lot of times we just see bad in the news, and so the lions just bring that fresh breath of air to let you know that people still care, and people still want to make other people’s lives better,” said Morales.

The money raised will go to the Texas Lions camp, a place for children with physical disabilities to participate in camp activities.

Camp director Diane Cherry says that every child, despite their limitations, deserves the chance to feel normal.

“I’ll admit it’s because I’m selfish. Being apart of the lions and texas lions camp has given me more than anything ever has. Knowing that I get to be apart of it and the things like Javier’s run are going to help continue the texas lions camp is huge,” said Cherry.

The donations have already passed the thousand dollar benchmark, and Morales is still running.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say Evan Gaw shot and killed fellow OFD firefighter and EMT Michael Mack.
FIRST ON CBS7: Investigators say Odessa firefighter high on mushrooms when he shot and killed fellow firefighter
Odessa police are investigating an auto-pedestrian incident at the corner of E 8th St. & N...
One person seriously injured in auto-pedestrian incident in Odessa
Luis Rodriquez tested positive on July 4th. He spent the next nine weeks in the hospital.
COVID Stories: Odessa man on long road to recovery after surviving two-week intubation
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Former Andrews teacher charged with killing son shot him 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says
A memorial service was held in Andrews on Saturday for the teen shot and killed by his mother...
Memorial held for teen killed by mother

Latest News

It charges Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui with online death threats and paying protesters to...
Bob Fu taking legal action against those calling him communist spy
The West Texas Ford Truck Mafia participated in the ‘Toys for Tots’ program on Saturday.
Car clubs come together for toy drive
The public stopped by to drop off recyclables such as electronics, cardboard, and aluminum.
‘Keep Midland Beautiful’ holds Texas Recycles event
The retirement ceremony consists of cutting the flag into pieces, placing the blue stars over...
Boy Scouts hold flag retirement ceremony