Fort Stockton ISD moving all students to virtual learning

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Fort Stockton ISD is moving all students to virtual learning due to COVID-19.

According to FSISD, students will move to virtual learning starting Monday, November 30 through Friday, December 18.

Students will return on Tuesday, January 12 as they were attending school (virtually or in-person) before Thanksgiving Break.

More information can be found on the school district’s website here.

