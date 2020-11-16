Advertisement

Fort Stockton ISD moving all students to virtual learning

Fort Stockton High School. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Fort Stockton High School. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Fort Stockton ISD is moving all students to virtual learning due to COVID-19.

According to FSISD, students will move to virtual learning starting Monday, November 30 through Friday, December 18.

Students will return on Tuesday, January 12 as they were attending school (virtually or in-person) before Thanksgiving Break.

More information can be found on the school district’s website here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa police are investigating an auto-pedestrian incident at the corner of E 8th St. & N...
One person seriously injured in auto-pedestrian incident in Odessa
A memorial service was held in Andrews on Saturday for the teen shot and killed by his mother...
Memorial held for teen killed by mother
Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Jeremiah Thomas, who they say was abducted by Shannon...
Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old Texas boy is found safe
Midland Lee Freshman High School.
Student arrested after bringing gun to Midland Lee Freshman
Midland officials report seven new COVID-19 related deaths

Latest News

Chloe Graves said she battled COVID-19 while delivering her very first child.
Midland mother battles COVID-19 while pregnant
When oil prices dip, so does the value of those oilfields.
West Texas oilfield property values shrink
Exceptional to extreme drought for most of West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico.
Drought effects West Texas ranchers and farmers
Midland officials report seven new COVID-19 related deaths