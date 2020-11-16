‘Congress 101’ underway for class of incoming U.S. representatives, senators

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The incoming class of freshmen lawmakers start their congressional crash course Thursday.

Orientation will help the incoming freshmen for the 117th Congress understand the basics of operating their office and prepare them for what to expect day-to-day. The first round of the new member orientation will run through Nov. 21, and a second will follow after Thanksgiving.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with the new members as they arrive in D.C. and throughout the orientation process.

Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) will be replacing Rep. Will Hurd in the 23rd District in Texas. The district is located in southwest Texas, bordering Mexico. Gonzales said he is excited to get started in the nation’s capital. He said he is in the process of finding the best staff for his office who reflect his values, and who will work to give his constituents an immediate response to their issues.

Sen.-elect Bill Hagerty (R-TN) is stepping in to replace longtime Tennessee public servant Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) who did not seek reelection. Hagerty says he is entering his freshman term with an eye on the economy as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cripple American business.

Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) will inherit the title of youngest member of Congress when he takes the oath of office this January. The 25-year-old just meets the legal age requirement for the office and will be the youngest to serve in the House in modern history. He takes over the seat vacated when President Donald Trump tapped former Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) to be his chief of staff.

Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is the first woman to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. She is a defender of Americans' right to bear arms. She said she is working to develop a “tremendous team" that can help her constituents on agricultural issues and energy needs.

New senators are also in the nation’s capital for orientation. Sen.-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) is returning to D.C. after representing Wyoming in the U.S. House from 2009 to 2017. She said in an interview Thursday she and her team have a temporary office in the basement of one of the Senate office buildings while they wait for an office to open up. Lummis said she and other senators-elect are participating in training throughout the week on topics like ethics and sexual harassment.

