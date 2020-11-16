Advertisement

Car flies off highway, goes airborne in Calif.

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The California Highway Patrol shared footage of a car going airborne.

The car comes flying in from the left of the video, and it hits a dirt embankment at a good rate of speed.

Then it catches serious air, looking like a scene from the ’70s TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

It happened Saturday in Modesto, California.

Police say the driver just wasn’t paying attention. Officers say the driver only had minor injuries.

CHP reminded drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and mind on the road.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa police are investigating an auto-pedestrian incident at the corner of E 8th St. & N...
One person seriously injured in auto-pedestrian incident in Odessa
A memorial service was held in Andrews on Saturday for the teen shot and killed by his mother...
Memorial held for teen killed by mother
Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Jeremiah Thomas, who they say was abducted by Shannon...
Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old Texas boy is found safe
Midland Lee Freshman High School.
Student arrested after bringing gun to Midland Lee Freshman
Midland officials report seven new COVID-19 related deaths

Latest News

After he saw a man trying to rip a stroller away from a mother, Brian Kemsley, back, who has...
Caught on camera: Good Samaritans thwart attempted kidnapping near NYC park
The good Samaritan, who has studied martial arts, pinned the suspect and held him down until...
'It's a matter of duty': Man helps take down attempted kidnapper in NYC
Biden's team is fighting for access and sounding the alarm after being shut out of planning for...
Biden urges White House to start transition process amid health, economic challenges
The astronauts, three American and one Japanese, are set to spend about six months in space...
RAW: SpaceX-NASA spacecraft with 4 astronauts docks at ISS
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been criticized by President Donald Trump and...
Georgia official says Graham asked him about tossing ballots