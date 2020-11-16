Advertisement

Baby Yoda catches a ride on SpaceX flight to International Space Station

‘The child’ is the mission’s zero-gravity indicator
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The four astronauts on their way to the International Space Station brought a little buddy along with them into orbit.

Baby Yoda can be seen floating around the SpaceX Dragon capsule when NASA TV switches to the crew cabin.

It began floating as soon as NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi from Japan’s Aerospace Exploration Agency reached orbit, following last night’s launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“The Child,” commonly known as Baby Yoda, is a character from the Disney Plus Star Wars show “The Mandalorian.”

The plush toy continues a tradition of astronauts bringing a zero-gravity indicator with them on their flights. It originally began on Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Previous SpaceX flights included a sparkly dinosaur and an earth-shaped stuffed toy.

The SpaceX crew will arrive at the ISS late Monday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa police are investigating an auto-pedestrian incident at the corner of E 8th St. & N...
One person seriously injured in auto-pedestrian incident in Odessa
A memorial service was held in Andrews on Saturday for the teen shot and killed by his mother...
Memorial held for teen killed by mother
Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Jeremiah Thomas, who they say was abducted by Shannon...
Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old Texas boy is found safe
Midland Lee Freshman High School.
Student arrested after bringing gun to Midland Lee Freshman
Midland officials report seven new COVID-19 related deaths

Latest News

After he saw a man trying to rip a stroller away from a mother, Brian Kemsley, back, who has...
Caught on camera: Good Samaritans thwart attempted kidnapping near NYC park
The good Samaritan, who has studied martial arts, pinned the suspect and held him down until...
'It's a matter of duty': Man helps take down attempted kidnapper in NYC
Biden's team is fighting for access and sounding the alarm after being shut out of planning for...
Biden urges White House to start transition process amid health, economic challenges
The astronauts, three American and one Japanese, are set to spend about six months in space...
RAW: SpaceX-NASA spacecraft with 4 astronauts docks at ISS
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been criticized by President Donald Trump and...
Georgia official says Graham asked him about tossing ballots