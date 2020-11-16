Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old Texas boy is found safe

Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Jeremiah Thomas, who they say was abducted by Shannon...
Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Jeremiah Thomas, who they say was abducted by Shannon Thomas, 32.
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TEXAS (KOSA) - UPDATE: Authorities say that Jeremiah Thomas has been found safe.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old Texas boy on Monday.

Authorities are searching for Jeremiah Thomas, 9, who is 4′6 and weighs 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas is believed to have been abducted by Shannon Thomas, 32, who is 5′4 and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Shannon Thomas is driving a stolen green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plate number GCW5960. She was last heard from in Beeville, Texas.

Officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

