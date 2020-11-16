Advertisement

25,000 people in need get food, turkeys at Dallas food bank drive-thru

By KTVT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) - A drive-thru food pantry in Dallas distributed 600,000 pounds of food on Saturday to 25,000 people, many of whom received turkeys as part of their bundles.

Multiple nonprofit organizations worked together to put on such a large event.

Organizers say about 40 percent of people seeking help right now are doing so for the first time.

From the ground, you could see cars lined up everywhere at fair park. From the air, the long line stretched as far as the eye could see, backing up onto the freeway.

Those in the line saw something else.

“I see blessing come to us because we are all struggling, and I appreciate North Texas helping us out,” said Samantha Woods, a Dallas resident. “It really is amazing, and I thank God that I was able to get in the line this morning.”

Many of them said they are thankful and grateful. Some were very candid about how tough this past year has been.

“I haven’t been working since December, can’t find a job. They cut off our unemployment. It’s a big deal. It’s a real big deal,” Dallas resident Cynthia Culter said.

The food drive brought out several organizations, including the North Texas Food Bank, to distribute the more than half a million pounds in food.

“It was a whole lot of people that pitched in on this, like I said, partnering up with the North Texas Food Bank and the Tarrant County Food Bank, Pastor Brown bringing in volunteers and Baptist ministers union,” said Mitchell Ward, CEO of MW Logistics.

For those who showed up there was just one thing required of them, “We have patience,” Culter said.

It’s a grim reminder of how much COVID-19 has ripped people’s livelihoods, but it’s also proof that together, humans can get through this with a little kindness.

Copyright 2020 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa police are investigating an auto-pedestrian incident at the corner of E 8th St. & N...
One person seriously injured in auto-pedestrian incident in Odessa
A memorial service was held in Andrews on Saturday for the teen shot and killed by his mother...
Memorial held for teen killed by mother
Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Jeremiah Thomas, who they say was abducted by Shannon...
Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old Texas boy is found safe
Midland Lee Freshman High School.
Student arrested after bringing gun to Midland Lee Freshman
Midland officials report seven new COVID-19 related deaths

Latest News

After he saw a man trying to rip a stroller away from a mother, Brian Kemsley, back, who has...
Caught on camera: Good Samaritans thwart attempted kidnapping near NYC park
The good Samaritan, who has studied martial arts, pinned the suspect and held him down until...
'It's a matter of duty': Man helps take down attempted kidnapper in NYC
Biden's team is fighting for access and sounding the alarm after being shut out of planning for...
Biden urges White House to start transition process amid health, economic challenges
The astronauts, three American and one Japanese, are set to spend about six months in space...
RAW: SpaceX-NASA spacecraft with 4 astronauts docks at ISS
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been criticized by President Donald Trump and...
Georgia official says Graham asked him about tossing ballots