Advertisement

Suspect arrested in ‘random’ attack on actor Rick Moranis

Seen in this May 1994 file photo, actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant...
Seen in this May 1994 file photo, actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on a sidewalk near New York’s Central Park, according to police.(Source: AP Photo/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:06 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A New York man was arrested Saturday in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis that occurred as the 67-year-old actor was walking near Central Park in October.

New York City police said 35-year-old Marquis Ventura, whom authorities listed as homeless, was arrested Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t known if Ventura had retained an attorney who could comment.

Moranis, known for his work in the 1980s sketch comedy series “Second City Television” and roles in movies such as “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs” and “Honey I Shrunk the Kids,” was walking on a sidewalk near Central Park on the morning of Oct. 1 when he was attacked.

Video released by police showed a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt hit Moranis with a sucker punch and knock him to the ground.

Police didn’t identify Moranis at the time, but Moranis’s representative, Troy Bailey, confirmed the actor had been attacked. Police characterized it as a “random, unprovoked assault.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say Evan Gaw shot and killed fellow OFD firefighter and EMT Michael Mack.
FIRST ON CBS7: Investigators say Odessa firefighter high on mushrooms when he shot and killed fellow firefighter
Odessa police are investigating an auto-pedestrian incident at the corner of E 8th St. & N...
One person seriously injured in auto-pedestrian incident in Odessa
Luis Rodriquez tested positive on July 4th. He spent the next nine weeks in the hospital.
COVID Stories: Odessa man on long road to recovery after surviving two-week intubation
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Former Andrews teacher charged with killing son shot him 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says
A memorial service was held in Andrews on Saturday for the teen shot and killed by his mother...
Memorial held for teen killed by mother

Latest News

Brittany Correri is still haunted by her first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the...
‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app
Police are trying to identify and locate the suspect.
Woman says man she met through dating app Hinge beat her, pulled gun on her
Curtis Wickham died after an Oct. 22 attack in which he was mauled by three dogs belonging to...
Okla. man charged with murder for allegedly siccing dogs on girlfriend’s ex
The suspect allegedly sicced his three dogs on the victim after an argument then watched as...
Okla. man faces multiple charges after deadly dog attack
The district governor for the downtown Odessa Lions Club spent Saturday running for a cause.
Man runs over 50 miles in one day