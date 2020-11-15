Advertisement

Rudolph, Santa figures soar to sale of $368,000 at auction

This image released by Profiles in History shows a Santa Claus puppet used in the filming of...
This image released by Profiles in History shows a Santa Claus puppet used in the filming of the 1964 Christmas special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." A buyer shouted out with glee that they would pay $368,000 for the Rudolph and Santa Claus figures used in the perennially beloved Christmas special Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. Bidding for the figures soared past the projected sale price of between $150,000 and $200,000 on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction held in Los Angeles by Profiles in History.(Profiles in History via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:51 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — And how the bidders loved him!

A buyer shouted out with glee that they would pay $368,000 for the Rudolph and Santa Claus figures used in the perennially beloved Christmas special “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

Bidding for the figures soared past the projected sale price of between $150,000 and $200,000 on Friday at the Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction held in Los Angeles by Profiles in History.

The buyer was not identified. The seller was Peter Lutrario, 65, of New York, who told The Associated Press before the auction that he thought he would never part with the dolls but wanted to be able to take care of his children and grandchildren with the money.

The figures were among several used to make the 1964 stop-motion animation television special.

The 6-inch-tall Rudolph and 11-inch-tall Santa were made in Tokyo of wood, wire, cloth and leather, and are still malleable. Rudolph’s nose still lights up. Santa’s beard is made from yak hair.

Other highlights from the two-day auction include Marilyn Monroe’s tiger-striped gown from “The Seven Year Itch,” which sold for a whopping $593,750. Another Monroe gown that she wore when she met Queen Elizabeth II at a London film premiere went for $294,400.

A Scarlett O’Hara dress that Vivien Leigh wore in “Gone With the Wind” and Gene Kelly’s rain suit from “Singin' in the Rain” sold for $150,000 apiece.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say Evan Gaw shot and killed fellow OFD firefighter and EMT Michael Mack.
FIRST ON CBS7: Investigators say Odessa firefighter high on mushrooms when he shot and killed fellow firefighter
Odessa police are investigating an auto-pedestrian incident at the corner of E 8th St. & N...
One person seriously injured in auto-pedestrian incident in Odessa
Luis Rodriquez tested positive on July 4th. He spent the next nine weeks in the hospital.
COVID Stories: Odessa man on long road to recovery after surviving two-week intubation
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Former Andrews teacher charged with killing son shot him 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says
A memorial service was held in Andrews on Saturday for the teen shot and killed by his mother...
Memorial held for teen killed by mother

Latest News

Brittany Correri is still haunted by her first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the...
‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app
Police are trying to identify and locate the suspect.
Woman says man she met through dating app Hinge beat her, pulled gun on her
Curtis Wickham died after an Oct. 22 attack in which he was mauled by three dogs belonging to...
Okla. man charged with murder for allegedly siccing dogs on girlfriend’s ex
The suspect allegedly sicced his three dogs on the victim after an argument then watched as...
Okla. man faces multiple charges after deadly dog attack
The district governor for the downtown Odessa Lions Club spent Saturday running for a cause.
Man runs over 50 miles in one day