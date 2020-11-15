Memorial held for teen killed by mother

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - A memorial service was held in Andrews on Saturday for the teen shot and killed by his mother last week.

Sarah Hunt, a former Andrews teacher, has been accused of shooting her teenage son ten times during their drive to school.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate the teen’s life at Andrews Church of Christ.

The boy was formerly a student at Andrews high school before moving to Waco with his mother.

