‘Keep Midland Beautiful’ holds Texas Recycles event

The public stopped by to drop off recyclables such as electronics, cardboard, and aluminum.
By Kate Porter
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:34 PM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -‘Keep Midland Beautiful’ held their 15th annual Texas Recycles Day at Midland College on Saturday.

Goodwill West Texas had a station to collect reusable household items, clothing, and toys.

The event also had secured document shredding drop off locations for papers with personal information.

“We have people who wait all year long for this event because they know that their electronics should be recycled right, and we aren’t able to do that every day in Midland,” said executive director Doreen Womack.

Texas Recycles Day is a statewide public awareness campaign to promote the four Rs - reduce, reuse, recycle, repair.

