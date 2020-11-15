Car clubs come together for toy drive

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Ford Truck Mafia participated in the ‘Toys for Tots’ program on Saturday.

The goal for today’s toy drive was to fill one truck bed - the group was able to fill two and then some.

The drive took place from 10 am to 7 pm, and several other car clubs showed up to help out.

Team leader Tristan Kirby says he thinks the most fulfilling part of ‘Toys for Tots’ is the chance to give back.

“I’ve seen people come out here, and they were just so excited to give a toy. We had one little girl that she told her parents that she had to give a toy. It was awesome. It was really cool,” said Kirby.

If you missed Saturday’s toy drive, you could still drop your donation off at 4 Wheel Parts in Odessa.

