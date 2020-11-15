Advertisement

Boy Scouts hold flag retirement ceremony

By Kate Porter
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:26 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Buffalo Trail Council of the Boy Scouts held a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday at the Odessa fire department training facility.

The U.S. flag code states that when a flag is no longer “fit for display,” it needs to be disposed of in a dignified way.

The retirement ceremony consists of cutting the flag into pieces, placing the blue stars over the fire last, and then saluting the flag as it burns.

Boy Scouts volunteer, Tim Harry, says the ceremony teaches young boys and girls how to be a leader and honor the flag.

“We’re a service organization, and we do a lot of community service projects. Obviously, we train these boys and girls on the appropriate way to lead and the right way to lead. There are great leaders, and there are not such great leaders, and we are trying to turn out great leaders here,” said Harry.

The Boy Scouts of America is one of the few organizations that properly retire worn-out flags.

