Bob Fu taking legal action against those calling him communist spy

Lawsuit charges Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui with online death threats and paying protesters to stalk fu and defame his character
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -China-Aid founder Bob Fu is taking legal action against the Chinese billionaire that paid protestors to stand outside his Midland home for weeks.

Houston-based Lanier Law firm filed a 54-page federal lawsuit page on behalf of China-Aid founder and Midland pastor Bob Fu.

It charges Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui with online death threats and paying protesters to stalk Fu and defame his character.

Ken Starr, who was the special prosecutor in the President Clinton Whitewater / Monica Lewinski case told CBS7 these protestors and Guo are violating state law...

“We have snapshots of videos, we have quotations from his videos on Twitter and the long and the short of it is — base from his base in New York he makes terrible statements that are untrue and defamatory against Pastor Fu,” said Starr.

Starr said he has no doubt they will win.

“We want to vindicate Bob Fu’s reputation which is a sterling reputation. A number of people and this is in the addendum complaint that will be available on the Internet I hope today but what of an outpouring of support for Bob Fu,” said Starr.

Fu and his family have been placed in protective custody since October.

