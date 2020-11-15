Advertisement

One person seriously injured in auto-pedestrian incident in Odessa

Odessa police are investigating an auto-pedestrian incident at the corner of E 8th St. & N...
Odessa police are investigating an auto-pedestrian incident at the corner of E 8th St. & N Grandview Ave.(KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:54 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is in critical condition following a major crash in southeast Odessa on Saturday.

Police responded to a call at 6:43 p.m. to the area near 8th St. and Grandview Ave. about a car accident involving a pedestrian.

An investigation revealed that a black Dodge pickup driven by Carissa Rojas-Vargas, 27, of Odessa, was traveling eastbound in the 2000 block of East 8th Street. A pedestrian, Tino Nevares, 61, of Odessa, was attempting to cross the 2000 block of East 8th Street, an area that was not a crosswalk. Nevares failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the Dodge pickup.

Nevares was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say there were no other injuries, and the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say Evan Gaw shot and killed fellow OFD firefighter and EMT Michael Mack.
FIRST ON CBS7: Investigators say Odessa firefighter high on mushrooms when he shot and killed fellow firefighter
Luis Rodriquez tested positive on July 4th. He spent the next nine weeks in the hospital.
COVID Stories: Odessa man on long road to recovery after surviving two-week intubation
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Former Andrews teacher charged with killing son shot him 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says
A memorial service was held in Andrews on Saturday for the teen shot and killed by his mother...
Memorial held for teen killed by mother

Latest News

The district governor for the downtown Odessa Lions Club spent Saturday running for a cause.
Man runs over 50 miles in one day
It charges Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui with online death threats and paying protesters to...
Bob Fu taking legal action against those calling him communist spy
The West Texas Ford Truck Mafia participated in the ‘Toys for Tots’ program on Saturday.
Car clubs come together for toy drive
The public stopped by to drop off recyclables such as electronics, cardboard, and aluminum.
‘Keep Midland Beautiful’ holds Texas Recycles event
The retirement ceremony consists of cutting the flag into pieces, placing the blue stars over...
Boy Scouts hold flag retirement ceremony