One person seriously injured in auto-pedestrian incident in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is in critical condition following a major crash in southeast Odessa on Saturday.

Police responded to a call at 6:43 p.m. to the area near 8th St. and Grandview Ave. about a car accident involving a pedestrian.

An investigation revealed that a black Dodge pickup driven by Carissa Rojas-Vargas, 27, of Odessa, was traveling eastbound in the 2000 block of East 8th Street. A pedestrian, Tino Nevares, 61, of Odessa, was attempting to cross the 2000 block of East 8th Street, an area that was not a crosswalk. Nevares failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the Dodge pickup.

Nevares was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say there were no other injuries, and the investigation continues.

