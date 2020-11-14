COVID Stories: Odessa man on long road to recovery after surviving two-week intubation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - July 4th is supposed to be spent celebrating America with family at a lake or backyard barbecue. It’s not supposed to be spent in a bed at Medical Center Hospital.

“Before July 4th, I had a normal life,” said COVID-19 survivor Luis Rodriquez.

Rodriquez wasn’t initially concerned when he got sick the last week of June. He thought he just had allergy issues. But by the time Independence Day rolled around, he was struggling.

“I was telling my wife that, ‘Babe, I can’t really breathe,' and she said ‘It’s time to go get checked.’”

Luis' wife drove him to a SignatureCare Emergency Center in Odessa, where he tested positive for COVID-19. He immediately went to MCH.

“You’re alone, you know?” he said. “You don’t have any family members there, and that makes it very hard.”

Rodriquez was hooked up to oxygen, but his condition worsened. After a few days, he was transported to the critical care unit to be intubated.

"One of the doctors came and even asked me, ‘If something happens, do you want to be resuscitated?’.

Rodriquez did. He was intubated for 14 days before being taken out of a coma.

His problems didn’t end when he woke up.

“I was unable to move,” he said. “I was unable to pick up my hands over my head. I was unable to move my legs.”

Rodriquez was transported to a rehab hospital, where he spent five weeks regaining his strength to do everyday tasks like hold a phone or opening doors. In all, he spent nine weeks in hospitals, lost 90 pounds, has nerve problems in one of his feet, and requires a walker. Doctors tell him it might take a year for him to get back to his former self.

“I didn’t want to be like this,” he said. “I don’t want to be like this, where I have to use a walker just to get around. I’d like to back where I was before and just be normal.”

