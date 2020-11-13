Advertisement

Trump wins N. Carolina, hits 232 electoral votes

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White...
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, in Washington. Although only a few of America's CEOs have made public statements about President Trump's refusal to accept his election loss, many are worried about it in private.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Donald Trump has won North Carolina and its 15 electoral votes, staving off a hard-fought challenge by Democratic nominee Joe Biden and holding the battleground state for Republicans.

Trump’s victory in North Carolina brings him to 232 electoral votes. Biden, who was declared the winner of the election on Nov. 7, has 290 electoral votes and defeated Trump by flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona.

Trump campaigned aggressively in North Carolina with in-person rallies at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, including gatherings in Fayetteville, Winston-Salem and Greenville in the weeks before the election.

He was scheduled to hold the Republican National Convention in the state but pulled out after a fight with the state’s Democratic governor over coronavirus restrictions.

The Associated Press has still not called the presidential race in Georgia, which is conducting a recount.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say Evan Gaw shot and killed fellow OFD firefighter and EMT Michael Mack.
FIRST ON CBS7: Investigators say Odessa firefighter high on mushrooms when he shot and killed fellow firefighter
Odessa police are investigating an auto-pedestrian incident at the corner of E 8th St. & N...
One person seriously injured in auto-pedestrian incident in Odessa
Luis Rodriquez tested positive on July 4th. He spent the next nine weeks in the hospital.
COVID Stories: Odessa man on long road to recovery after surviving two-week intubation
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Former Andrews teacher charged with killing son shot him 10 times: ‘She emptied the pistol,’ sheriff says
A memorial service was held in Andrews on Saturday for the teen shot and killed by his mother...
Memorial held for teen killed by mother

Latest News

Brittany Correri is still haunted by her first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the...
‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app
Police are trying to identify and locate the suspect.
Woman says man she met through dating app Hinge beat her, pulled gun on her
Curtis Wickham died after an Oct. 22 attack in which he was mauled by three dogs belonging to...
Okla. man charged with murder for allegedly siccing dogs on girlfriend’s ex
The suspect allegedly sicced his three dogs on the victim after an argument then watched as...
Okla. man faces multiple charges after deadly dog attack
The district governor for the downtown Odessa Lions Club spent Saturday running for a cause.
Man runs over 50 miles in one day