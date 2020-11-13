Advertisement

Palma family increases reward amount on murder case

The family is offering $25,000 for any information to help them find the man seen in the video or 1998 to 2003 silver Toyota Prius that may have been involved
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Eddie Palma was murdered in April.

Months later his family still doesn’t have answers, so they’re offering an even bigger reward for anyone who can help them solve this case.

The family is offering $25,000 for any information to help them find the man seen in the video or a 1998 to 2003 silver Toyota Prius that may have been involved.

The family posted a number on billboards in Odessa and Midland urging witnesses to leave a tip.

Eddie Palma’s brother Jaimey said their family just wants closure...

“It’s hard to describe the pain and sorrow that we’re going through. We just want to find closure because if it was your loved one, anyone’s loved one, you would want justice,” said Palma.

If you have any information about this case contact the Odessa Police Department.

