Odessa firefighter arrested for killing fellow firefighter in Colorado, according to investigators

They say Evan Gaw shot and killed fellow OFD firefighter and EMT Michael Mack.
By Scott Pickey
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colorado (KOSA) – Pueblo County, Colorado sheriff’s deputies arrested an Odessa firefighter/EMT Wednesday night.

They say Evan Gaw shot and killed fellow OFD firefighter and EMT Michael Mack.

It happened at a campground north of Pueblo.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a car with its passenger side door open and a man shot in the head sprawled out on the ground outside it, according to our sister-station KKTV in Colorado Springs.

Gaw faces a second-degree murder charge and is still in the Pueblo County Jail as of this afternoon.

A City of Odessa spokesperson said Mack was an outstanding employee and individual, who will be greatly missed.

