Midland Fire Department adds six new ambulance trucks to their fleet

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Paramedics at the Midland Fire Department just added six brand new ambulances to their fleet.

The new ambulances are an upgrade from the previous trucks, adding new power stretchers to transport patients and a lot more room in the cabs.

The trucks were purchased last year in the 2019 budget after the old trucks started to have wear and tear damages.

“Getting these new ambulances guarantees that our fleets are going to be safer for the citizens of Midland-- that when we pick you up we’re not going to have any issues in getting you to the hospital,” said Chief Charles Blumenauer from the Midland Fire Department. “That is our biggest fear is that ambulances start to get wear and tear on them especially in the summer months the heat on the ambulances is tough on them and so this is really going to help the citizens of Midland make sure we can provide them the best service.”

The fire department hopes to have the trucks on the road in two weeks.

