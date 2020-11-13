Advertisement

KBEST Media: Big Spring City Councilperson Camilla Strande arrested for public intoxication; Claims she was illegally drugged

Strande claims she had been illegally drugged.
Strande claims she had been illegally drugged.(N/A)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring police arrested City Council Representative Camilla Strande early Saturday morning, according to KBEST Media.

Police say she was standing in the middle of Main Street yelling around 4:30 a.m.

She’s charged with public intoxication.

Strande has filed a report with the police department saying she was illegally drugged while locking up at The Train Car.

She says a man showed up at the bar looking for a friend, saying her cell phone was inside.

No one was, she says, but after sitting down to talk to the man, she says she blacked out.

She says she also has bruises all over her body.

Strande was recalled as a city council member in last week’s election.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sepulveda, 42, has been arrested. Police are searching for Brad Beck, 38.
One man arrested, another wanted for deadly Midland shooting
The Portillo family said, just a day before the funeral, the cemetery called…and everything...
Cemetery sells off family’s burial plot
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash
A hospital bed.
ECISD 3rd grader dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
MMH doctor and Mayor Payton at odds on ‘mask mandate’

Latest News

Tippin calls out Dr. Bartlett; says Bartlett allowed guest to call MCH staff 'murderers'
Hospital CEO chides Dr. Bartlett; says Bartlett allowed radio show guest to call MCH nurses and doctors ‘murderers’
Tippin calls out Dr. Bartlett; says Bartlett allowed guest to call MCH staff 'murderers'
Tippin calls out Dr. Bartlett; says Bartlett allowed guest to call MCH staff 'murderers'
People can drop off gently used coats and blankets starting Friday, November 13th, through...
Food Truck Alley host coat and blanket drive for the homeless
For Lucas Molina, the nightmare started on Oct. 27, when he was rushed to Medical Center...
COVID Stories: Odessa man recounts harrowing fight to survive