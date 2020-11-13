KBEST Media: Big Spring City Councilperson Camilla Strande arrested for public intoxication; Claims she was illegally drugged

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring police arrested City Council Representative Camilla Strande early Saturday morning, according to KBEST Media.

Police say she was standing in the middle of Main Street yelling around 4:30 a.m.

She’s charged with public intoxication.

Strande has filed a report with the police department saying she was illegally drugged while locking up at The Train Car.

She says a man showed up at the bar looking for a friend, saying her cell phone was inside.

No one was, she says, but after sitting down to talk to the man, she says she blacked out.

She says she also has bruises all over her body.

Strande was recalled as a city council member in last week’s election.

