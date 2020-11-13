Advertisement

Iowa teacher dies 3 days after positive coronavirus test

Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:13 PM CST
BELMOND, Iowa (KCCI) - Devastation and sadness are sweeping through the Belmond-Klemme Community School District after the death of beloved teacher Jason Englert.

Englert’s family says he tested positive for coronavirus just three days before he died.

“Jason was always such a pleasure to have because he had such a positive attitude, a lot of energy, and the rapport he had with students was remarkable.” Superintendent Dan Frazier said.

The 38-year-old was found dead inside his home on Sunday.

“For the students, of course, it was such a shock at first. Many of our students had trouble knowing how to register this,” Frazier said.

Wright County has been hit hard with the virus. That’s why the Belmond-Klemme School District did a mass testing last week.

Englert’s family says that’s how he learned he was positive. He eventually started to develop a slight headache.

“This has affected me significantly,” said Frazier, who coached volleyball alongside Englert. He said not only was he an exceptional coach but also a brilliant teacher who taught students in the gifted program.

“He was just a very energetic guy, and he always had a cheerful way of looking at things. It wasn’t unusual for me to ask him how it was going, and he would say things like, ‘Living the dream,’” Frazier said.

That dream of teaching led Englert to a few school districts over his career.

Family and colleagues say his impact on students will be his lasting legacy. “We continue to mourn for our loss, and we pray for Jason’s family,” Frazier said.

Englert’s family said they don’t have an official cause of death yet, but they wonder if the virus spurred a heart attack or stroke.

