Hospital CEO chides Dr. Bartlett; says Bartlett allowed radio show guest to call MCH nurses and doctors ‘murderers’

Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital CEO is blasting a local doctor for allowing a guest on his radio show to call other doctors and nurses at MCH “murders.”

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin called out Dr. Richard Bartlett Thursday afternoon during the hospitals' weekly public update zoom.

Tippin said Dr. Bartlett was on Newstalk KCRS with a guest – who claimed his spouse was a patient at MCH – and called the doctors and nurses at MCH ‘murderers.’

We reached out to the KCRS station manager and Dr. Bartlett for comment, but both declined.

