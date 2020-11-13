Food Truck Alley host coat and blanket drive for the homeless

MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) -This weekend, Food Truck Alley in Midland is hosting their first-ever coats and blankets drive for the homeless.

People can drop off gently used coats and blankets starting Friday, November 13th, through Sunday, November 15th at the food truck alley spot in Midland.

Food truck vendors said they want to help the homeless stay warm this year.

“We’re just trying to help out the homeless without no shelter and really we’re just trying to do the right thing,” Jesse Melendez, food truck organizer.

Monday Food Truck Alley vendors will distribute the items out to people in need. To find more information about the fundraiser, click here.

