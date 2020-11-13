Advertisement

Food Truck Alley host coat and blanket drive for the homeless

Food truck vendors said they want to help the homeless stay warm this year
People can drop off gently used coats and blankets starting Friday, November 13th, through...
People can drop off gently used coats and blankets starting Friday, November 13th, through Sunday, November 15th at the food truck alley spot in Midland.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) -This weekend, Food Truck Alley in Midland is hosting their first-ever coats and blankets drive for the homeless.

People can drop off gently used coats and blankets starting Friday, November 13th, through Sunday, November 15th at the food truck alley spot in Midland.

Food truck vendors said they want to help the homeless stay warm this year.

“We’re just trying to help out the homeless without no shelter and really we’re just trying to do the right thing,” Jesse Melendez, food truck organizer.

Monday Food Truck Alley vendors will distribute the items out to people in need. To find more information about the fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sepulveda, 42, has been arrested. Police are searching for Brad Beck, 38.
One man arrested, another wanted for deadly Midland shooting
The Portillo family said, just a day before the funeral, the cemetery called…and everything...
Cemetery sells off family’s burial plot
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash
A hospital bed.
ECISD 3rd grader dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
MMH doctor and Mayor Payton at odds on ‘mask mandate’

Latest News

Tippin calls out Dr. Bartlett; says Bartlett allowed guest to call MCH staff 'murderers'
Hospital CEO chides Dr. Bartlett; says Bartlett allowed radio show guest to call MCH nurses and doctors ‘murderers’
Tippin calls out Dr. Bartlett; says Bartlett allowed guest to call MCH staff 'murderers'
Tippin calls out Dr. Bartlett; says Bartlett allowed guest to call MCH staff 'murderers'
For Lucas Molina, the nightmare started on Oct. 27, when he was rushed to Medical Center...
COVID Stories: Odessa man recounts harrowing fight to survive
The new ambulances are an upgrade from the previous trucks, adding new power stretchers to...
Midland Fire Department adds six new ambulance trucks to their fleet