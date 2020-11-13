Advertisement

COVID Stories: Odessa man recounts harrowing fight to survive

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Coronavirus symptoms vary from person-to-person. Many people experience only mild symptoms, but those symptoms are much worse for some people, and they can linger long after you leave the hospital.

For Lucas Molina, the nightmare started on Oct. 27, when he was rushed to Medical Center Hospital, where he spent the next 12 days.

Molina felt fine when he was first diagnosed with COVID-19, but less than a week later, he awoke knowing something was wrong.

“I started losing my sense of smell, and I started getting real short-winded,” Molina said.

In severe pain, he tried to get himself to his doctor.

“As I was coming down the stairs, I collapsed,” he said. “When I came to, I got up and drove myself to the doctor’s office. When I got there, they tested my oxygen levels, and it was down to about 66%. They couldn’t believe that I was able to drive myself and was actually even conscious.”

Molina was rushed to the MCH Critical Care Unit, where he was placed alongside other patients, most of whom were intubated and unresponsive. A doctor asked him if his home affairs were in order. The realization he was near death washed over him.

“My heart dropped in my stomach when he asked me that because that was kind-of him telling me, 'Hey, I hope you’re prepared to leave this earth.”

Molina never gave in, crediting his nurses for giving him the motivation and will to keep fighting the virus.

For 12 days, he fought, unable to see his family, or celebrate his 45th birthday.

“I thought a lot about my mom, my sister-in-law, and my little girl,” he said.

Eventually, he overcame the virus and was released from the hospital on Nov. 7. But just because he no longer has the virus doesn’t mean he’s fully recovered.

“My lungs are highly damaged,” Molina said. “They’re telling me it could be a year before I get back to 100%.”

For now, he realizes he’s one of the lucky ones, even with damaged lungs.

Molina says he still struggles with basic daily tasks such as getting dressed or walking upstairs. He is dependent on oxygen for help.

He hopes his story will help others realize the seriousness of the virus.

