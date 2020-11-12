New Alfred Wilson and Marvin Young Memorial sits in front of VA Clinic

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A new memorial to Medal of Honor recipients Alfred Wilson and Marvin Young now sits in front of the VA Clinic in Odessa.

The clinic has been renamed the Wilson Young Outpatient VA Clinic.

A fellow veteran and their childhood friend said the tribute had a big impact on them.

“It means a lot as a vet, Vietnam Veteran Billy Brown said. "You know, the Vietnam vets at the time we were kind of, the dredge of society in some people’s eyes. We took a lot of years before we finally got people to recognize what we did.”

It took years of coordinating to make this memorial happen.

