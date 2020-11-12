Advertisement

Two Midland Election Day poll workers test positive for COVID-19

(KOSA)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) – Two poll workers who worked on Election Day in Midland tested positive for coronavirus the next day, according to Midland County Judge Terry Johnson.

The news was just announced today, eight days later.

They worked at polling places at Cotton Flat Baptist Church and at Greater Ideal Baptist Church.

Judge Johnson says none were showing any symptoms while working the polls.

No word on if anyone who voted at either of those locations should be tested.

