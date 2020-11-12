Advertisement

Trump adviser Lewandowski positive for virus

President Donald Trump's campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski, center, speaks about a court order...
President Donald Trump's campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski, center, speaks about a court order obtained to grant more access to vote counting operations at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday's election. At right is former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lewandowski recently traveled to Pennsylvania to assist Trump’s efforts to contest the state’s election results. He said Thursday he believes he was infected in Philadelphia and he’s not experiencing any symptoms.

Lewandowski appeared with Rudy Giuliani at an event last Saturday outside a landscaping company and lobbed unfounded accusations of voter fraud as the race was called for Trump’s challenger, now-President-elect Joe Biden.

Lewandowski was also at the Election Night party at the White House last week linked to several virus cases.

Numerous White House and campaign officials have tested positive in this latest wave of infections, including Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Republican and Democratic election officials nationwide have said publicly the election went well. International observers confirm there were no serious irregularities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sepulveda, 42, has been arrested. Police are searching for Brad Beck, 38.
One man arrested, another wanted for deadly Midland shooting
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash
The Portillo family said, just a day before the funeral, the cemetery called…and everything...
Cemetery sells off family’s burial plot
A hospital bed.
ECISD 3rd grader dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
Sarah Hunt, 39, is charged with murder in the shooting death of her son Garrett Hunt, 17.
Former Andrews teacher accused of killing her son

Latest News

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during news conference at the Department of Labor,...
Justice Dept.: ‘Poor judgment’ used in Jeffrey Epstein plea deal
Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) reacts to projected Biden win
Refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after...
UN migration agency: 74 drown after boat capsizes near Libya
The British dictionary measured 250,000 uses of lockdown this year, compared to just 4,000 in...
‘Lockdown’ is the Collins Dictionary 2020 word of the year