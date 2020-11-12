Advertisement

Peacekeeping force says 8 killed in Egypt helicopter crash

Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a...
Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a peacekeeping force in Egypt.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — The international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement has confirmed the deaths of eight peacekeepers in a helicopter crash in Egypt’s Sinai region.

The Multinational Force and Observers said six Americans, a French and a Czech were killed. It said a ninth peacekeeper survived and was evacuated for medical treatment.

The force says “all indications” are that the crash was an accident.

The peacekeepers are responsible for monitoring troops levels and protecting free navigation in the area. Thirteen countries contribute troops to the force, with the U.S. providing the largest contingent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sepulveda, 42, has been arrested. Police are searching for Brad Beck, 38.
One man arrested, another wanted for deadly Midland shooting
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash
The Portillo family said, just a day before the funeral, the cemetery called…and everything...
Cemetery sells off family’s burial plot
A hospital bed.
ECISD 3rd grader dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
Sarah Hunt, 39, is charged with murder in the shooting death of her son Garrett Hunt, 17.
Former Andrews teacher accused of killing her son

Latest News

This map shows the location of an explosive device attack in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 11,...
Islamic State group claims attack at Saudi WWI ceremony
Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to...
Want to attend concerts again? Ticketmaster may ask for proof of vaccination or negative COVID test
Jack Nicklaus walks off the tee after hitting a ceremonial first ball before the first round of...
Honorary starters, then rain, as 1st fall Masters begins
A bear who frequented the same California convenience store has been released into the wild.
Snack-attack bear who was caught on camera visiting Calif. stores released into wild