MMH doctor and Mayor Payton at odds on ‘mask mandate’

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - To mask - or not to mask - has become a political hot potato in Midland – and it’s causing a disagreement between a hospital executive and the city council.

Remember when President Bill Clinton asked – “it depends on what the meaning of the word is …. Is?”

In Midland, it appears that now it depends on what the meaning of the word ‘mandate’ … is.

Back in July, Governor Abbott mandated we all wear masks in public. That mandate hasn’t gone anywhere – but most of our local leaders have never enforced it.

“I already know some of you are going to say, ‘if you don’t mandate it, people won’t do it,’” said Mayor Patrick Payton in a news conference Tuesday. “But if we mandate it, people won’t do it and we’re not going to send out 911 squads finding these people who have disappeared because they didn’t have their mask on.”

But the day before during a city council meeting, Dr. Kit Bredimus, the chief nursing officer at Midland Memorial Hospital and a soldier on the frontlines of this pandemic, begged Mayor Payton and the council to enforce the mask mandate.

“While the call for personal responsibility has been recommended by Mayor Payton,” said Dr. Bredimus. “We are at the mercy of those who choose not to take responsibility. Encouraging responsibility is not working. I continue to see many people in this city blatantly disregard the governor’s order to wear masks, social distance, and avoid crowds. The hospital is doing all it can at this point, and the only thing to change the trajectory of this outbreak are the attitudes and behaviors of our city and this council. I am asking all of you to come out with a full throat endorsement of the governor’s executive order for minimum standard health protocols, including required use of masks.”

Mayor Payton even followed up on what the doctor meant…asking, “When you recommend …. when you say ‘unequivocal stance,’ can you repeat what you mean by an unequivocal stance and the limits in which we should take that?”

“When I say unequivocal stance, what I want is that the city council – that everyone should wear a mask in public and follow the minimum standard of protocol put out by the state,” said Dr. Bredimus.

Just over 24 hours later, when a reporter asked Mayor Payton about Dr. Bredimus' message – the words ‘mask mandate’ turned into something else.

Kit Bredimus, the chief nursing officer at MMH spoke to city council, spoke to you Mayor Payton, asking to enforce a mask mandate," asked the reporter. "What do you have to say to medical workers like Kit Bredimus?

“That’s not what he said at the city council meeting,” said Mayor Payton. "In fact I point blank asked him if he thought that mandate is something we should do and he said it is not something we should do, nothing that we can enforce. We told him and he asked us point blank and I put it in my notes, I said, “what would you like us to do?” And he said i would like for you to enforce the message that people should wear masks around this community – so it’s a misunderstanding I think that he told city council that he wanted us to issue a mandate. The mandate is not something where we start patrolling looking for people without masks. The mandate is us sitting here asking residents to mask up again – there’s a difference – it’s not saying the same thing."

Dr. Bredimus later responded on his Facebook page, " I am disappointed my message was misunderstood and broken into semantics. Let me be crystal clear. I want the mayor and city council to enforce the governor’s executive order….hopefully, with that cleared up, there will be no further impediment to action."

So where do we stand?

The hospital, at a COVID-19 critical point, wants masks mandated.

The council continues to say no thanks – and there’s no compromise in sight.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.