Midland Mayor Payton reverses course, proposing ordinance requiring business owners to require customers wear mask or face up to $500 fine

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) – Midland Mayor Patrick Payton will propose a mask mandate ordinance at the next city council meeting.

He’s proposing that the owners of commercial businesses open to the public require all customers to wear masks.

The maximum fine for not following the mask mandate would be up to $500,

Payton has been vocally anti-mask ordinance since the pandemic began, saying Midlanders should take “personal responsibility” themselves and “do the right thing.”

A City of Midland spokesperson said the mayor wouldn’t talk about the mandate until the meeting, which is scheduled for November 17th.

