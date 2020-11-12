Mayor Turner urges Odessans to wear masks. “You and I are the frontline”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Odessa Mayor David Turner went on air throughout the day on CBS7 Wednesday to keep hammering home a simple message: wear your mask.

He said lately Odessans have been taking the pandemic less seriously than they were months before, but they shouldn’t.

Turner stressed that hospitals are nearing capacity and it’s up to all of us to protect each other and our healthcare workers by taking this simple, easy precaution.

“The people of West Texas, we are a hard-headed bunch but when we’re helping each other we typically listen. We’ve got to take care of people in the hospital, especially the nurses, the doctors. A lot of people say that’s the frontline of COVID. That’s not really the frontline. You and I are the frontline because we can stop the spread.”

Although he wants everyone to wear masks diligently, Turner said he doesn’t believe in enforcing the governor’s mask mandate.

Mayor Patrick Payton in Midland has taken the same stance.

