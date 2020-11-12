Advertisement

Local athletes sign to play college sports

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Nov. 11, 2020
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Wednesday marked the beginning of the NCAA early signing period, and several local athletes officially joined college programs.

At Permian, a pair of baseball players are heading to the Division I level. Teo Banks signed with Tulane, and McCray Gann will join the Texas State Bobcats.

Over at Midland Christian, basketball star Joseph Venzant is also going D1, after signing with Liberty University. Venzant is a three-time all-state selection and led Midland Christian to the state semifinals last season.

Midland High golfer Anaya Perales will continue her athletic career as well. She’s going to stay close to home and join UT-Permian Basin.

A pair of Midland ISD swimmers are also headed to UTPB. Midland High’s Legend Janikowski and Lee’s Erik Eikenberry will both join the Falcons swimming and diving team.

Watch the video above to see these signings and hear from the athletes.

