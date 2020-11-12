Greenwood ISD learn flag etiquette for Veterans Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Greenwood ISD elementary students got a special lesson today on flag folding etiquette in honor of Veteran’s Day….

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4149 came to teach kindergarteners about why we choose today to celebrate veterans.

Auxiliary president of post 4149 Sandy Dunlap said she’s honored to teach the little ones about the importance of the flag and veterans who sacrificed their lives for our country.

“I think it’s important to teach kids at a young age what the flag means, how to take care of it, how to respect it. So I think if they learn at an early age it grows with them,” said Dunlap.

James, Greenwood ISD kindergartener added, “I learned how to hold a flag for Veteran’s Day.”

This is the third year the VFW Post 4149 has taught this class.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.