Cemetery sells off family’s burial plot

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A Midland family is heartbroken after the burial plot they bought 23 years ago for their father was sold by the cemetery.

Jose Portillo died 13 days ago and was supposed to be buried at Fairview Cemetery in Midland ….next to his beloved wife last week.

“My dad is still at the funeral home and here we are wondering what we are going to do,” said Rosa Dominguez, daughter of Jose Portillo.

The Portillo family said, just a day before the funeral, the cemetery called…and everything changed.

“We were contacted that there was a problem here that somebody apparently was buried in my dad’s plot,” said Dominguez.

The family said the mistake has left them devastated.

“We haven’t been doing good for the last 13 days ever since our dad passed away,” said Ruben Portillo, son of Jose Portillo.

The Portillo family said their next step is legal action…because they want answers.

“They offered us to bury him in a different spot and then come back and a week later or whenever they have time-- is what they said, and dig my mother out of her grave for the last 23 years and move her over to where they put my dad and we said that’s not acceptable,” said Dominguez.

The family said the funeral home has given them two weeks to keep their father there, but pretty soon they will start charging them.

We reached out to the Fairview Cemetery for comments still have not heard back…

