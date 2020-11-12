CBS7 Player of the Week: Permian’s Shy Stephens-Deary

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The CBS7 Player of the Week is Permian receiver Shy Stephens-Deary.

The Permian basketball star has turned into a football hero this year. In the Panthers win over Odessa High, Stephens-Deary caught five passes for 226 yards.

All five of his catches went for touchdowns, setting a new Permian single game record. He broke the mark set by former Texas Longhorn and NFL star Roy Williams.

“I had the goal to break it, but I thought it was six,” Stephens-Deary said. “So I thought I didn’t get it, but then people told me I broke it, so I was happy. It felt amazing. I worked hard for this. But I couldn’t have done it without my team.”

Stephens-Deary and the panthers host Midland High this week. You can watch that game live on the CW and cbs7.com, starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

