Bubba’s gives free meals to Veterans


The restaurant has given out meals on Veterans Day for four years in a row as a thank you for their service.(Seyla Balderas)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Bubba’s restaurant is thanking veterans on this holiday with a free meal.

For the fourth year in a row, Bubba’s in Odessa is giving a free meals to any veteran.

The restaurant also delivered meals today for those who didn’t feel safe dining in. The staff brought meals to Park Senior Living retirement home to at least 25 senior veterans.

“I appreciate that. I think that is a nice gesture on the part of the community,” Gobert Williams said. “As a veteran and also on my birthday there’s not many WWII veterans left. And that kind of amazes me that I’ve lived long enough to be one.”

